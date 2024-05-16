Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.85

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 10051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprott by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprott by 432.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

