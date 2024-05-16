AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,764 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 175% compared to the typical volume of 5,004 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 62.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 61,792,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,123. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

