AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,764 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 175% compared to the typical volume of 5,004 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
Shares of ASTS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 61,792,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,123. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.