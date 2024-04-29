Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading Up 15.2%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 113,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 131,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$48.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Metals

In other Osisko Metals news, Director William Murray John sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$51,584.00. Insiders own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

