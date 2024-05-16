Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 3.1 %

STTK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 243,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.