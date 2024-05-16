Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Down to $219.79

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $219.79, but opened at $214.00. Teleflex shares last traded at $215.72, with a volume of 393,353 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Teleflex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

