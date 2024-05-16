Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.91. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 315,205 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 3.0 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.1695 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 326,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.