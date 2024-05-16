Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 412,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $259.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.25%. Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 449,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,202,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

