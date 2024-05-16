SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

SMRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.99.

NYSE:SMRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 930,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. SmartRent has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.00.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the third quarter worth $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 57.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

