New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $87.24

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.24, but opened at $84.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 770,544 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after buying an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 942,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,429,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

