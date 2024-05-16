Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.
JSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.29.
Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $140,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
