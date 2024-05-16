Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 52,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.25. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $140,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

