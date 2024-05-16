Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 20,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah makes up approximately 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

