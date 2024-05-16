Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday.

Curis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.59. Curis has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Curis by 79.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

