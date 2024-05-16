Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.79. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 2,617,385 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CRGY
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy
In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
See Also
