VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $1.70 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

VerifyMe Price Performance

VRME remained flat at $1.72 during trading on Wednesday. 19,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.