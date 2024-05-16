AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $118.04

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.04, but opened at $114.83. AGCO shares last traded at $113.88, with a volume of 245,518 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile



AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

