Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Raised to $4.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 104,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Broadwind by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadwind by 175.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

