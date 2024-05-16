Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.23. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 5,307,050 shares trading hands.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 499,162 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 381,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

