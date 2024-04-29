United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.98

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $308.98 and last traded at $308.39, with a volume of 6155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.44.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.26 and its 200-day moving average is $245.20.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.