Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.92.

KEY opened at C$36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$36.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

