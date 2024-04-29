Intrust Bank NA Buys 834 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $82.74. 1,454,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,712. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.