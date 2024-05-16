Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $99.88 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $99,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 65,825 shares worth $79,622,315. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,285.69. 7,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,744. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $768.05 and a 52-week high of $1,330.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,101.99. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

