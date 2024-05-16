Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $617.11. 302,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $603.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.61 and a twelve month high of $639.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.