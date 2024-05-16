Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,524,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

