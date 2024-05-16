HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HICL opened at GBX 124.67 ($1.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.00 and a beta of 0.28. HICL Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($1.93).

In related news, insider Michael Bane acquired 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($37,835.97). Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

