Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UFPT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $261.70. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,156. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $268.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day moving average of $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.90.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

