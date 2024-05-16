ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 303.10%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

