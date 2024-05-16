Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.92.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$36.52 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$36.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

