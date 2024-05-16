Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $98.07 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.31% of WNS worth $98,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $13,137,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in WNS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.