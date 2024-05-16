Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 55,833 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.71% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $87,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

