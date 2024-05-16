Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 47,004 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $91,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,361,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 333,459 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vipshop by 22,608.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 558,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 556,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $4,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

VIPS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 294,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,459. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

