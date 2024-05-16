Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $197.66. 6,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

