Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 126,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

