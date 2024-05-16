Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $288,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

View Our Latest Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 82,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,327. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.