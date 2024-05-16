Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.92. Nomura shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 103,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nomura by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 82.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 90,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40,905 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Nomura by 133.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Nomura by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

