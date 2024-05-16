Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Genprex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 38,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.54. Genprex has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 813,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Genprex comprises about 0.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.37% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

