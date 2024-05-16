Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 162,297 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $737.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

