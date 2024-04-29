ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.