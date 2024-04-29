FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.18. 2,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

