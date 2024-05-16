Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Lowered to $7.50

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 1,866,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $803.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.98.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

