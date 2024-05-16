Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 778,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $34,108,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

