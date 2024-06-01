GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 42.3% in May

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
