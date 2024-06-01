Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

BTSDF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

