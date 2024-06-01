MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

MP Materials stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. MP Materials has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -108.16 and a beta of 2.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

