MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MLTX opened at $40.66 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.