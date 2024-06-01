Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 964,280 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 961,592 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOUG opened at $1.11 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

