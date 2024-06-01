Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.
QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
