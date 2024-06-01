Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 5.47. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.32.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.