ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.92.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

ACO.X opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.94. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

