Head to Head Contrast: Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) versus Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and Pixie Dust Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million N/A $460,000.00 ($0.02) -8.75 Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 7.01 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

This table compares Escalon Medical and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -2.32% -22.59% -5.53% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Escalon Medical and Pixie Dust Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 110.93%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Escalon Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.