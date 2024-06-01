Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.99. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

